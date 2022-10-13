© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
fall_banner.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Watch live: House January 6 committee holds public hearings on its investigation

Yellowstone Public Radio | By NPR News
Published October 13, 2022 at 10:29 AM MDT
npr-capitol.jpg
Annette Elizabeth Allen
/
NPR

The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding the ninth in a series of public hearings today. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack.

Follow along beginning at 11 a.m. on YPR as NPR host Rachel Martin, the NPR Politics team and others cover it live. You can also watch the hearing below.

Tags
Government & Politics CongressDonald TrumpYPR News
NPR News
See stories by NPR News