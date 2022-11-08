Election 2022 unofficial results

It's Election Day! Polls are open until 8 p.m. in Montana.

If you haven't voted yet, find your polling site here. Make sure you're in line to vote or register to vote, or return your absentee ballot in person, by 8 p.m. If you registered to vote absentee but didn't receive a ballot, you can still go in person to vote provisionally.

To brush up on the biggest races before you fill out your ballot, find all of our Election 2022 coverage here, and join YPR and NPR for live election coverage Tuesday night beginning at 6 p.m.

Results will begin updating after polls close. You can results for all races at sos.mt.gov.