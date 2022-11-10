Bukacek elected to seat on Montana Public Service Commission, keeping board all-Republican

Republican Ann Bukacek has been elected to a seat on the Montana Public Service Commission, according to a race call Wednesday afternoon by the Associated Press.

Unofficial election results show Bukacek received 56% of votes over Democrat John Repke, who received 43%. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday about 85% of votes have been counted.

Bukacek will serve a four-year term on the state utility regulatory board representing District 5 in northwest Montana.

She previously served on the Flathead County Board of Health and is the president of the Montana Pro-Life Coalition. She'll join an all-Republican board — a Democrat hasn't been elected to the five-seat PSC since 2008.

In District 1 covering the Hi-Line and parts of central and eastern Montana, Republican incumbent Randy Pinocci ran unopposed.