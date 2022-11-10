© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Government & Politics
Election 2022
Election news from Yellowstone Public Radio and its partners to help you make an informed decision at the polls.

Bukacek elected to seat on Montana Public Service Commission, keeping board all-Republican

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Nadya Faulx
Published November 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST
Republican Ann Bukacek received 56% of votes over Democrat John Repke in the race for the District 5 seat.

Republican Ann Bukacek has been elected to a seat on the Montana Public Service Commission, according to a race call Wednesday afternoon by the Associated Press.

Unofficial election results show Bukacek received 56% of votes over Democrat John Repke, who received 43%. As of 6 p.m. Wednesday about 85% of votes have been counted.

Bukacek will serve a four-year term on the state utility regulatory board representing District 5 in northwest Montana.

She previously served on the Flathead County Board of Health and is the president of the Montana Pro-Life Coalition. She'll join an all-Republican board — a Democrat hasn't been elected to the five-seat PSC since 2008.

In District 1 covering the Hi-Line and parts of central and eastern Montana, Republican incumbent Randy Pinocci ran unopposed.

