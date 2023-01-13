Yellowstone County law enforcement flags jail space, staff as public safety priorities

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte was in Billings Wednesday to discuss public safety and his budget proposals.

Local authorities flagged a need for more jail space and staff.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said capacity challenges at the county jail are a barrier to everyday police operations amid increasing rates of violent crime and domestic assault.

“In 2022, on an average of five times a day, our officers could’ve, would’ve, should’ve taken someone to jail on a warrant, but opted not to or were turned away because of overcrowding issues,” he said.

Local jail and state prison capacity issues have crossed two state administrations.

In his proposed budget before the Legislature, Gianforte is asking for infrastructure improvements within the Department of Corrections, including $135 million to replace a section of Montana State Prison housing .

The budget would also increase correctional officer hourly earnings at some facilities in response to union negotiations.

