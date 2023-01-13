© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
banner_winter.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Yellowstone County law enforcement flags jail space, staff as public safety priorities

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published January 13, 2023 at 10:53 AM MST
from left to right, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte and Founder and HERCampaign Executive Director Britney Higgs
Kayla Desroches
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
From left to right, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder, Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte and HERCampaign founder and executive director Britney Higgs.

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte was in Billings Wednesday to discuss public safety and his budget proposals.

Local authorities flagged a need for more jail space and staff.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said capacity challenges at the county jail are a barrier to everyday police operations amid increasing rates of violent crime and domestic assault.

“In 2022, on an average of five times a day, our officers could’ve, would’ve, should’ve taken someone to jail on a warrant, but opted not to or were turned away because of overcrowding issues,” he said.

Local jail and state prison capacity issues have crossed two state administrations.

In his proposed budget before the Legislature, Gianforte is asking for infrastructure improvements within the Department of Corrections, including $135 million to replace a section of Montana State Prison housing.

The budget would also increase correctional officer hourly earnings at some facilities in response to union negotiations.

Tags
Government & Politics YPR NewsGreg GianforteBillingsYellowstone CountyCriminal Justice System
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches