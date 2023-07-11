Group ask Billings Public Library to separate or mark children's books on gender, LGBTQ+

A group of moms in Yellowstone County is asking the Billings Public Library to change how it presents children’s books and programming on gender and sexual identity.

The Billings Public Library board of trustees heard from a handful of mothers Monday morning who said children’s book displays and youth programming at the library expose their children to themes of gender and identity against their wishes and values.

Alba Pimentel is with the Yellowstone County chapter of conservative political group Moms for Liberty.

“We’re asking for a boundary to be set for our children,” she said. “So, something as simple as put a sticker on that book letting us know that there’s some gender stuff going on there for our children so that when we choose the book we know it’s in there and we can easily say, like one of the members here said, you can’t use that book, let me review it first.”

Another mom requested the library create a separate section for the children’s books or place LGBTQ books in the adult section. She alleged the library is promoting gender ideology.

Between 30 and 40 people spoke in favor of keeping the books and programming as is, including Reverend Ryan Chaddock.

“Please do not cater to voices that would want to curate different kinds of spaces for different kinds of folks,” said Chaddock. “Please do not curate spaces that don’t allow kids to learn about themselves and to learn who they are.”

During discussion, library board member Peggy McSweyn denied the library promotes any ideologies and said each book is carefully selected.

“It’s all vetted to benefit everyone including you and if your children are picking up a book you don’t like, you are the final say in that book.”

No action was planned at the meeting, and none was taken.