City of Billings flags requirements for unpermitted vacation rentals

City staff estimates around 230 of nearly 400 short-term rentals are unpermitted, mixed in across Billings’ neighborhoods.

Billings Planning Division Manager Anna Vickers says the city is launching an effort to reach property owners operating without a business license and short-term rental permit, kicking off with a Monday news release.

“Even since the news release has happened, we’ve seen five or six [short-term rental owners] come in that way,” said Vickers.

It’s been three years since the city of Billings passed permitting regulations for short-term rentals 30 days and under, like Airbnbs. Vickers says there have been around 120 violations since 2021 for noise complaints and other issues. A first-time business license is $55 dollars and a permit is $300 dollars, with annual renewal.

“What this permit really does is it tries to give us a local contact should we receive any complaints from the neighborhood,” said Vickers.

The city is giving property owners some time to come into compliance with permitting requirements.

Staff are not collecting back pay for previously missed registration. They are planning to send out courtesy letters the week of March 10, and property owners will have 60 days to come into compliance.

