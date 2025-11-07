Crow Tribe announces return of Head Start

The Crow Tribe announced the return of Head Start in late September, just days before the government shutdown began.

“I think you still have to plan accordingly,” said Tribal Secretary Levi Black Eagle.

The Tribe intends to open Head Start classes next year regardless.

“I’m actually looking forward to having it back cause it’s such an amazing thing for our community,” said Black Eagle.

According to a Tribal news release, Head Start will include Crow language and traditions and serve up to 160 children in Crow Agency, Lodge Grass and Pyror.

Black Eagle says the Tribal program expired six years ago, but the Tribe reapplied in the most recent funding opportunity.

“Thankfully, we made that round,” said Black Eagle.

The Tribe is planning to hire new teachers over the next few months, with an open house slated for Wednesday, November 19.

