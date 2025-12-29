Indigenous rights lawsuit prompts election change in Chouteau County

A federal court in Great Falls approved a settlement in December allowing voters in each region of Chouteau County to elect their own commissioner.

The Chippewa Cree Tribe and two voters sued Chouteau County earlier this year to make the change. One of the plaintiffs was Chippewa Cree member and county resident Tanya Schmockel.

“We’re completely happy with the settlement,” Schmockel said.

Previously, residents countywide could vote for all three commission seats, which plaintiffs said diluted the voting strength of Indigenous residents. Attorneys with the Native American Rights Fund represented the plaintiffs and say it has been at least 10 years since an Indigenous commissioner held office. According to the U.S. Census, nearly a quarter of the county’s population are Indigenous.

Schmockel said the settlement means Indigenous residents going forward will have a chance of representation on the county commission.

Most Indigenous residents are concentrated in the northeastern part of the county by the Rocky Boy’s Reservation. According to court filings, those regions will combine into one voting district going forward. YPR reached out to Chouteau County, but did not hear back by deadline.

