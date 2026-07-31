Epidemiologists Offer Advice on Ticks

Tick bites are more common this year, and Montana health experts are reminding people to be on the lookout.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, emergency room visits for tick bites in the U.S. have hit the highest level since 2017. Devon Cozart, communicable disease epidemiologist with the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, said there has been a lot of tick activity in Montana this season, and there could be several different reasons why.

"Sometimes we have warmer winters, we can end up having more ticks that season. And sometimes it could be because we've had a wetter spring or even because in the year before, that spring was wetter than usual or that winter was colder than usual," Cozart said.

Cozart recommended checking clothing, gear and dogs for ticks after spending time outdoors. Cozart said if you find one on your body and the mouth is attached, you need to remove it.

Cozart recommended using tweezers or specific tick removal tools to lift the tick straight up from the skin.

Ticks in Montana can carry several diseases, including Rocky Mountain spotted fever, which can be deadly if not treated quickly.

Montana's most common ticks are the Rocky Mountain wood tick on the western side of the state and the American dog tick on the eastern side. Cozart said the reddish-brown insects can carry disease in saliva, which is why it's important to know if the tick has bitten you.

Symptoms of Rocky Mountain spotted fever include body aches and fever initially, then a full-body rash.

"That is where the spotted fever comes into play.

This is a spotted rash that is very unique for Rocky Mountain spotted fever, and at the time that rash develops is when this disease can turn serious," Cozart said.

Cozart recommended seeing a doctor if you develop any symptoms after a tick bite. Cozart added Rocky Mountain spotted fever is easily treated with antibiotics.

Insect bites of all kinds can be a concern, especially from mosquitoes, which can transmit the West Nile virus. Dr. Joydip Roy, Mid-Atlantic market chief medical officer with UnitedHealthcare, said wearing long sleeves, pants and a hat can help.

"You can also use clothing that's been treated with insect repellent along with utilizing EPA-registered insect repellent such as 20% DEET or carbon. And you want to walk on trails whenever that's possible, because if you're going off into the brush, then you're going to increase your exposure," Roy said.

Roy said reducing the standing water around your home can help because that's where mosquitoes breed.

