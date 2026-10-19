No Kings events encourage voter participation in Billings

A handful of people gathered Saturday morning for a rally in front of the Billings public library.

“We just need people to get out and vote,” said Sonja Tafelmeyer. ““I think we need a change, for both state and federal, so I’m hoping, good or bad, maybe there’ll be change,” she said.

Several different local groups organized No Kings events in Billings Saturday. A few blocks away, around two or three dozen people stood with signs at the county courthouse lawn. Jill Degn was visiting from Sidney, and said her farm is feeling the impact of tariffs and high diesel prices.

“We’re hopeful, but the prices [of] soybeans, wheat and corn go up and down and up and down, so we’ll see,” said Degn.

She said she’s participating in Saturday’s rally to spread awareness.

“I think it’s good to support one another in getting the message out there that people have a choice,” she said. “Their power is their vote.”

Back at the library, the Yellowstone County chapter of the national organization Indivisible is holding a nonpartisan “get out to vote” fair with crafts and guidance for getting ballots to the voting box.

Chapter leader Elizabeth Klarich said she estimates around 100 people stopped by Saturday morning: “This is about democracy and voting. Because right now we still have our right to vote, and we have people that don’t understand that it’s a precious right that’s actually a duty and that can be fun.”

