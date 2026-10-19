What to ask Montana candidates: Medicaid, affordability and taxes

Top issues this election cycle are affordability and healthcare.

Montana is one of several states to implement new Medicaid work requirements this year, ahead of the federal deadline of Jan. 1, 2027.

Rep. SJ Howell, D-Missoula, said they have been hearing concerns from people feeling the effects of the changes, adding Medicaid is on the ballot this November and they want voters to press candidates about it.

"With regards to Medicaid, one of the clearest things that we can ask is, are you committed to improving the system that Montana is using right now? I think if people are committed to that, the follow-up question is, what ideas do you have to make that system better?" Howell outlined.

Medicaid recipients in Montana must prove they are working 80 hours a week, going to school or training, volunteering or have a medical disability to continue receiving benefits. The state started the new requirements July 1, with a grace period to keep people covered for the first three months. Full enforcement started Oct. 1.

Affordability is another hot issue on the campaign trail, with rising fuel, grocery and other costs making it harder to make ends meet. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte is proposing a 4.7% flat tax rate, saying it will help Montana stay competitive with surrounding states. Critics called it a tax cut for the wealthy, saying 95% of it would go to the top 20% of earners in the state.

Rose Bender, director of research at the Montana Budget and Policy Center, said most Montanans will get $0 from the flat tax plan. Bender suggested voters ask candidates whether they support it and if it is the best way to cut living expenses.

"There are things that the state can do: investments in housing, investments in our educational system, investments in improving affordability for childcare to make living in Montana easier for working families," Bender contended.

Gianforte said a flat tax will help attract entrepreneurs to Montana and the plan would allow Montanans to decide how to spend their money instead of the government. He is asking the state lawmakers to pass his plan during the 2027 legislative session.

