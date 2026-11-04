Election Day sends a Montana incumbent and a newcomer to D.C.

Montana’s closely-watched First U.S. House District race included some of the same momentum shared by other Democratic candidates around the country.

By late Tuesday Night, Sam Forstag was several points ahead of his Republican opponent Aaron Flint–though Flint was still optimistic, even while sounding a tone of partnership.

“If we’re successful after election day today, there’s going to be a lot of craziness back in Washington D.C. but I think even if it gets to that, I think we can find some Democrats that we can work with, but still get some things done for Montana” Flint said late Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Forstag, who declared victory by the end of the night suggested something of a fresh start.

“And as I’ve gone across the State the last few days, as I’ve talked to our neighbors across Missoula… I’m feeling we can change this country again. So, I’ll tell ya, it’s not too late to build a better world, and it’s not too much to have fun while we do it” Forstag said.

The race had attracted a lot of national attention… with President Donald Trump, Vice-President J-D Vance and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson all in Montana looking to boost Flint’s campaign ahead of Election Day.

Republican Congressman Todd Downing declared victory a little before 10 pm while appearing at an election night watch party with Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Kurt Alme.

“This is the honor of a lifetime and I appreciate you and I am humbled, and I am grateful for this opportunity to represent you” Downing said. He faced Independent Michael Eisenhauer, Libertarian Patrick McCracken and Democrat Brian Miller in the race for U.S. House.

Also on the ballot in Montana, three statewide initiatives, which appear headed toward approval.

Citizens Initiative-132 asked if judicial elections should remain non-partisan. Citizens Initiative-133 asked voters if the right to initiative and referendum should be added to the Montana Declaration of Rights. Montana I-194… The Montana Plan sought to ban so-called “artificial persons”... including corporations, trusts and non-profits… from contributing money to state and local elections, political parties or ballot measures.

All were supported by an about two to one margin as of Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, in the race for a Montana Supreme Court seat, Amy Eddy was well ahead of Dan Wilson.

In Eastern Montana’s Public Service Commission seat race, Republican Jeff Pattison was comfortably ahead of Democrat Angeline Cheek Wednesday morning. In the race for a seat covering portions of the Great Falls, Helena, Missoula and Kalispell areas, Republican Annie Bukachek was running about five-thousand votes ahead of Democrat Kevin Hamm Wednesday morning.

In Wyoming, Harriet Hageman was quickly projected the winner of that State’s U.S. Senate race by a number of media outlets. By the end of the night, Republican Chuck Gray was also projected as the winner in the race for the State’s lone U.S. House seat.

Republicans also appear to have swept other statewide races in Wyoming, with Eric Barlow taking the Governor’s contest.Robert Short winning the race for Secretary of State and Steve Harshman winning the fight for Superintendent of Public Instruction. Republicans Kristi Racines and Curt Meier ran unopposed for State Auditor and State Treasurer respectively.

A statewide ballot proposal aimed at reducing property taxes by 50-percent also appeared to be headed for defeat.