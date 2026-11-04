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Republican Troy Downing re-elected to Montana's eastern district U.S. House seat

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published November 4, 2026 at 8:41 AM MST
Troy Downing election night 2026
Kayla Deroches
Troy Downing election night 2026

Multiple outlets have projected U.S. Representative Troy Downing as the winner of the race for U.S. House District 2 representing central and eastern Montana. The Republican incumbent shared a watch party with Republican Kurt Alme at the Double Tree hotel in Billings Tuesday night.

Downing declared victory a little before 10 pm.

“This is the honor of a lifetime and I appreciate you and I am humbled, and I am grateful for this opportunity to represent you.”

Downing faced Independent Michael Eisenhauer, Libertarian Patrick McCracken and Democrat Brian Miller in the race for U.S. House.
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Government & Politics YPR News
Kayla Desroches
Kayla is Yellowstone Public Radio's general assignment reporter for eastern and central Montana.
See stories by Kayla Desroches