Republican Troy Downing re-elected to Montana's eastern district U.S. House seat

Multiple outlets have projected U.S. Representative Troy Downing as the winner of the race for U.S. House District 2 representing central and eastern Montana. The Republican incumbent shared a watch party with Republican Kurt Alme at the Double Tree hotel in Billings Tuesday night.

Downing declared victory a little before 10 pm.

“This is the honor of a lifetime and I appreciate you and I am humbled, and I am grateful for this opportunity to represent you.”

Downing faced Independent Michael Eisenhauer, Libertarian Patrick McCracken and Democrat Brian Miller in the race for U.S. House.

