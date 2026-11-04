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Kurt Alme wins U.S. Sentate seat

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published November 4, 2026 at 8:37 AM MST

Republican Kurt Alme has claimed the race to represent Montana in the U.S. Senate.

Alme spoke to a crowd of supporters Tuesday night in Billings.

"So starting right now, my job is simple. I fight for you. Here’s my commitment. I will fight to make life more affordable. I will fight to make our community safer. And I will fight to protect our Montana way of life.”

Alme faced Democrat Alani Bankhead and Independent Seth Bodnar in the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Steve Daines.
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Government & Politics YPR News
Kayla Desroches
Kayla is Yellowstone Public Radio's general assignment reporter for eastern and central Montana.
See stories by Kayla Desroches