Kurt Alme wins U.S. Sentate seat

Republican Kurt Alme has claimed the race to represent Montana in the U.S. Senate.

Alme spoke to a crowd of supporters Tuesday night in Billings.

"So starting right now, my job is simple. I fight for you. Here’s my commitment. I will fight to make life more affordable. I will fight to make our community safer. And I will fight to protect our Montana way of life.”

Alme faced Democrat Alani Bankhead and Independent Seth Bodnar in the race for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Steve Daines.