An investigation is ongoing into an air traffic control issue that grounded thousands of planes over the weekend, and the Trump Administration is using the incident in a new funding proposal.

The Trump Administration on Friday increased its funding request to modernize the nation’s aviation system in the aftermath of a nationwide grounding situation, and formalized their request Tuesday even as the investigation continues.

The Federal Aviation Administration in recent days has connected flight groundings to a router replacement and outdated equipment.

Senator Tim Sheehy is a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation and serves on the Subcommittee on Aviation, Space and Innovation. The Republican said Monday that leadership will have to wait for the investigation to determine what to do next.

“And hopefully we’ll have better answers here soon,” said Sheehy. “Was it actually the L3 router? Was it the router overloading the copper wires? Was it a bad router? Was it a cyber attack by a malicious actor? Until we have that, it’ll be hard to say, but we have the safest air space in the world and we want to keep it that way.”

In a comment Monday, Republican U.S. Representative Troy Downing said: “The FAA is conducting an internal investigation to determine what caused these widespread flight disruptions. We need to understand exactly what went wrong before deciding on the next steps. The safety of the flying public must remain our top priority. That is why I support efforts to modernize our nation’s aviation infrastructure and prevent disruptions like these from happening again. As Congress considers additional funding, we must ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and that the FAA is held accountable for delivering results.”

The Trump Administration in a letter to the U.S. Congress Tuesday requested over $50 billion dollars in funding to modernize the aviation system, including air traffic control. Leadership casts blame on past administrations for aging infrastructure they said led to the ground stop Friday.

The U.S. has been working to update the aviation system for decades, including an investment of more than 12 billion dollars in 2025.

The current Congress is weeks away from rolling over. YPR did not hear back from U.S. Senator Steve Daines or U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke by the deadline for this story. Both will be leaving Congress at the end of the year.

