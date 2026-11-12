Senate moves ahead on permitting reform as tribal leaders warn of threat to sacred sites

The U.S. Senate on Monday advanced a bill that would weaken Tribal consultation under the National Historic Preservation Act despite continued advocacy from Indigenous interest groups to either delay the bill or strike part of it.

The proposed changes are included in a larger bill to cut red-tape for energy, infrastructure and technology, called the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act of 2026.

Marisa Cummings, a citizen of the Omaha Tribe, is in D.C. this week opposing the bill on behalf of the Billings-headquartered Rocky Mountain Tribal Leaders Council.

“A lot of them actually are Tribes that do not necessarily oppose permitting reform. They actually would have liked to be part of the conversation about permitting reform, but they do oppose permitting reform at the expense of Tribal sovereignty,” said Cummings.

The cultural preservation director for the Fort Peck Assiniboine and Sioux Tribes says the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act as drafted will make their jobs harder and undermine their ability to protect sacred sites. The bill has support from the energy and business sectors.

YPR did not hear back from Senators Steve Daines or Tim Sheehy or U.S. Representative Ryan Zinke by the deadline for this story. U.S. Representative Troy Downing declined to comment.

The Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act is still being debated and is subject to amendments.

