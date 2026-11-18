The Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy pointed out rural communities have struggled with higher diesel and fertilizer prices and tariff impacts on crops.

Walter Schweitzer, president of the Montana Farmers Union, doubts Congress will pass the Farm Bill before the session ends and hopes the new Congress will emphasize sustainable farming rather than high-yield policies paying farmers to overproduce.

"If we had a Farm Bill that was based on sustainable yields that just produced enough food, fuel, fiber, and feed for our own needs and processed that in our rural communities, this is a way to cultivate healthy communities all across America," Schweitzer contended.

Schweitzer argued the current system benefits corporate monopolies selling costly inputs like fertilizer and export surpluses, which can drive down prices. The Farm Bill is competing with other priorities in Congress, including funding the federal government to avoid a shutdown on Dec. 11. Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.

Michael Happ, program associate at the Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, sees the election as a rebuke of status quo farm policy, with voters in many rural areas shifting toward Democrats. He believes leadership changes in congressional agricultural committees could bring about policies to create a more balanced food system. He would like to see one designed to better withstand trade disruptions and future economic shocks, including another pandemic or shifts in federal policy.

"I think with this new Congress, there will be a lot more appetite for building up those alternatives. The administration has broken down a lot of the old system," Happ observed. "Do we just rebuild that, or do we rebuild a better system that is a little bit more of a balance?"

He hopes lawmakers will strengthen local and regional food networks, invest in conservation and address the market consolidation giving large agricultural companies greater power over prices.

