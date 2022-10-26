$2.7M in health dept. grants will fund addiction treatment in Montana detention centers

The Montana health department is sending nearly $3 million to local detention centers for addiction and recovery treatment. These grants are a part of the state’s new funding program to address behavioral health services.

Gov. Greg Gianforte and Department of Health and Human Services Director, Charlie Brereton, were in Butte on Tuesday to announce a policy of new state grants to support the implementation of behavioral health services in local detention centers across the state. The funding will go to Yellowstone, Missoula, Lewis and Clark, Gallatin, Butte-Silver Bow, Cascade, and Custer counties.

Gianforte said that the grants come out of the state’s HEART fund (Healing and Ending Addiction through Recovery and Treatment), established last year.

“When addiction recovery specialists work in local communities, they’re able to connect with struggling individuals and guide them on a path to recovery,” Gianforte said.

The grants, totaling $2.7 million, will support voluntary behavioral health services in detention centers for two years. In a press release, the Montana health department said it estimated that the program could serve up to 1,000 Montanans in that time.

Copyright 2022 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.