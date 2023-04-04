© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Health

Facing 'serious financial challenges,' Billings Clinic cuts salaries, freezes most new hires

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Nadya Faulx
Published April 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM MDT
Montana's largest health care system is making across-the-board spending cuts as it faces what it calls “serious financial challenges.”

In a statement, a Billings Clinic spokesperson says despite efforts already underway to cut costs in every department, the hospital system is still recording “unsustainable monthly losses.” The spokesperson attributes that to the same increased costs many health care organizations are experiencing, like for supplies and labor.

Included in the new cuts being implemented are:

  • a 5% salary reduction for physicians through June
  • a 10% salary reduction for executives
  • a freeze on most new hires
  • pause on employer match to the 403(b) employee retirement plan
  • and a freeze on capital projects and expenditures

Billings Clinic has undergone significant expansion in the past few years — establishing a medical campus in Bozeman, pursuing a Level 1 trauma designation, and, recently, announcing plans to merge with Kalsipell-based Logan Health.

The hospital’s financial challenges come not long after Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center announced cuts to its leadership staff, also citing rising costs and struggling revenue.

Nadya Faulx
Nadya joined Yellowstone Public Radio as news director in October 2021. Before coming to YPR, she spent six years as digital news editor/reporter for the NPR affiliate in Wichita, Kansas, where her work earned several Kansas Association of Broadcasters awards and a regional Edward R. Murrow award for Excellence in Social Media. Originally from Texas, Nadya has lived and worked in Colorado, Illinois, Washington, D.C.; and North Dakota. She lives in Billings with her cat, Dragon, and dog, Trooper, and enjoys hiking, crocheting, and traveling as often as possible.
