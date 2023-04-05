© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Health

Billings hospital updates transportation fleet, seeks trauma center verification

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published April 5, 2023 at 4:22 PM MDT
St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings is adding an ambulance service to transport patients between hospitals in Montana and Wyoming.

Hospital leaders say the vehicle will help them combat emergency personnel staffing shortages in rural communities.

Dr. Michael Bush is the Chief Medical Officer of Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City, where he says the fire department is not always able to assist because of staffing.

“With this service, we’ll have a much more consistent resource for Miles City, but it’ll be available to our whole service area,” Bush said.

St. Vincent Healthcare is onboarding the ambulance this month.

The hospital is currently being considered for verification as a Level 1 Trauma Center through the American College of Surgeons. St. Vincent says it expects to hear the results of the review process by the end of the year.

Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
