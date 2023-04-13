Montana will stop updating COVID-19 data online starting early May

The state will no longer publish COVID-19 data on its online dashboard starting in early May.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services’ last update on infection numbers, hospitalizations and vaccination rates will be on May 5, just before the federal Public Health Emergency ends on May 11. DPHHS says it will also no longer publish monthly reports on COVID trends.

State health officials say they will continue to track COVID cases and outbreaks along with local and tribal health departments.

Statewide data will still be available on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s data tracker website.

