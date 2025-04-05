Amadou Bagayoko, one half of Malian duo Amadou & Mariam, dies at 70

BAMAKO, Mali — Renowned guitarist and singer Amadou Bagayoko of Mali's music duo Amadou & Mariam has died. He was 70.

Mali's Minister of Culture Mamou Daffé paid tribute to the blind musician in a televised broadcast on state TV. He said that Bagayoko died Friday in the city of Bamako, his birthplace, but didn't give further details.

Bagayoko went blind when he was 15 because of a congenital cataract. He studied music at Mali's Institute for the Young Blind, where he met his future wife, Mariam Doumbia. They formed a band called Mali's Blind Couple in 1980, making their mark locally and internationally.

Their music, which blends traditional African influences with elements of rock, blues and pop, has won them a global following. They produced over 10 award-winning albums, including France's Grammy Awards equivalent, Victoire de la Musique, in 2005, for "Dimanche à Bamako" and again in 2013 for "Folila." "Dimanche à Bamako" also won them one of the BBC Radio Awards for World Music in 2006.

Their 2008 album "Welcome to Mali" was nominated for Best Contemporary World Music Album at the Grammys.

Bagayoko's last world-class performance with Doumbia was at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

He is survived by his wife and a son, Sam, also a musician.

