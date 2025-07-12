Poland's Iga Świątek thrashes American Amanda Anisimova in Wimbledon women's final

The Wimbledon women's final came to an abrupt close on Saturday as Poland's Iga Świątek delivered a swift, crushing defeat against American player Amanda Anisimova.

Świątek, 24, took an early lead in the competition, and continued at a punishing pace to secure a 6-0, 6-0 win in less than an hour of gameplay.

It was only the second time in the Open era that the Wimbledon title has been won with a double bagel — which is when a two-set match ends with one player winning every game.

Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP / AP Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. reacts after losing the women's singles final match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025.

Kate, the Princess of Wales, who did not attend last year's match as she was recovering from cancer, handed Świątek the trophy.

Świątek is Poland's first single's champion at the prestigious tournament.

In remarks after her historic victory, which she called "super surreal," Świątek praised 23-year-old Anisimova.

"I want to congratulate Amanda for, you know, amazing two weeks anyway, no matter what happened today," she said. "You should be proud of the work you're doing, and I hope we're going to play many more finals here."

"I hope we're going to play many more finals here" 🤝



Nothing but class from Iga Swiatek as she congratulates 2025 runner-up Amanda Anisimova ♥️#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/EsKv3XXoBD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2025

Anisimova was the first U.S. woman to reach the Wimbledon final since Serena Williams in 2019.

Spectators were curious to see how she would perform in London this year after a bumpy few years in her tennis career.

Anisimova emerged on the professional scene as a teenage powerhouse who seemed fated for tennis greatness.

Kin Cheung / AP / AP Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, center, waves as she stands alongside tennis legend Billie Jean King in the Royal Box on Centre Court ahead of the women's singles final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Saturday, July 12, 2025.

But a series of losses at major tournaments across the globe led to a 2023 decision.

Citing burnout and mental health struggles, Anisimova announced an indefinite break from the sport that year. The American said she did not even touch a racket for several months.

She only returned to the court professionally last year.

Ahead of the final she said that, whatever the outcome, "it's been such a privilege to compete here and to be in the final is just indescribable."



