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Daily Newscast

November 12, 2026

By Karl Lengel
Published November 12, 2026 at 5:57 AM MST
Daily Newscast
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel is the Morning Edition host for Yellowstone Public Radio
See stories by Karl Lengel