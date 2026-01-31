The Weekend Worm, Saturday and Sunday, January 31 and February 1, 2026

Another busy month wraps as the region suffers relatively calm weather for the time of year. Among the top stories: a Border Patrol arrest in Froid is upsetting the community, Yellowstone County is cracking down on Kratom, unemployment numbers for Montana and Wyoming, a 4.2 earthquake, and Laurel residents are upset about the state's site selection for a hospital.

YPR Host Karl Lengel also discusses fascism with MSU Billings history professor Dr. Jennifer Lynn.