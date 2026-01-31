© 2026 Yellowstone Public Radio
The Worm

The Weekend Worm, Saturday and Sunday, January 31 and February 1, 2026

By Karl Lengel
Published January 31, 2026 at 6:47 AM MST
Ways To Subscribe

Another busy month wraps as the region suffers relatively calm weather for the time of year. Among the top stories: a Border Patrol arrest in Froid is upsetting the community, Yellowstone County is cracking down on Kratom, unemployment numbers for Montana and Wyoming, a 4.2 earthquake, and Laurel residents are upset about the state's site selection for a hospital.
YPR Host Karl Lengel also discusses fascism with MSU Billings history professor Dr. Jennifer Lynn.

The Worm
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel is the Morning Edition host for Yellowstone Public Radio
