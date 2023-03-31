© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Regional News

Train derails in south Billings; MRL says no hazardous materials involved

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Nadya Faulx
Published March 31, 2023 at 5:27 PM MDT
Railway track in the evening in sunset
LeManna/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Railway track in the evening in sunset. Panoramic view on the railroad switch.

Officials were working Friday afternoon to clear a train derailment in south Billings.

The Billings Police Department first reported the incident around 1:30, saying Gabel Road is “completely blocked and will remain so for several hours.”

A spokesperson for Montana Rail Link says the train was moving at a slow speed when it derailed. No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were involved.

The cause is under investigation.

This is the third train derailment in the region this week. On Thursday a train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire in a town about 100 miles west of Minneapolis, forcing residents to evacuate their homes.

And on Sunday a train derailed and spilled hazardous materials near Fargo, North Dakota.

