Train derails in south Billings; MRL says no hazardous materials involved

Officials were working Friday afternoon to clear a train derailment in south Billings.

The Billings Police Department first reported the incident around 1:30, saying Gabel Road is “completely blocked and will remain so for several hours.”

3/31/23 1320hrs - MRL advising of train derailment 2800 block of Gabel Rd. Gabel Rd is completely blocked and will remain so for several hours. Use alternate route. - SGT Milam — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) March 31, 2023

A spokesperson for Montana Rail Link says the train was moving at a slow speed when it derailed. No injuries were reported and no hazardous materials were involved.

The cause is under investigation.

This is the third train derailment in the region this week. On Thursday a train carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed and caught fire in a town about 100 miles west of Minneapolis, forcing residents to evacuate their homes.

And on Sunday a train derailed and spilled hazardous materials near Fargo, North Dakota.