© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Gov. Greg Gianforte requests major disaster declaration for April flooding

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published June 23, 2023 at 3:47 PM MDT
Rain drips from a tree leaf
Kayla Desroches
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
Rain drips from a tree leaf

Governor Greg Gianforte is requesting a major disaster declaration for April flooding in northeastern Montana.

In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden Friday, Gianforte details events between April 10 and April 26. He says melting snowpack and high temperatures led to flooding of the Milk, Shields and Poplar Rivers and damaged infrastructure.

The governor in May declared a statewide disaster for the flooding. Estimates put the dollar amount of impacts to roads and bridges at nearly $1.5 million.

The major disaster declaration request includes Blaine, Daniels, Hill, Park, Roosevelt, Sheridan and Valley Counties, as well as the Fort Peck Tribes.

Tags
Regional News YPR NewsFloodingNatural DisastersDeclaration of EmergencyGianforte
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches
Related Content