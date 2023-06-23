Gov. Greg Gianforte requests major disaster declaration for April flooding

Governor Greg Gianforte is requesting a major disaster declaration for April flooding in northeastern Montana.

In a letter addressed to President Joe Biden Friday, Gianforte details events between April 10 and April 26. He says melting snowpack and high temperatures led to flooding of the Milk, Shields and Poplar Rivers and damaged infrastructure.

The governor in May declared a statewide disaster for the flooding. Estimates put the dollar amount of impacts to roads and bridges at nearly $1.5 million.

The major disaster declaration request includes Blaine, Daniels, Hill, Park, Roosevelt, Sheridan and Valley Counties, as well as the Fort Peck Tribes.