Montana State Library Commission withdraws from a prominent library association based on its president's political views

The Montana State Library Commission voted this week to withdraw from a prominent library association based on its president’s expressed Marxist politics.

The move comes amid conservative pushback against libraries’ handling of gender identity and LGBTQ+ themes.

This week’s decision follows a meeting where commissioner Tom Burnett read a tweet from American Library Association president Emily Drabinski in which she celebrated her election win last year.

She tweeted on April 13, 2022: “I just cannot believe that a Marxist lesbian who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be wielded for a better world is the president-elect of @ALALibrary. I am so excited for what we will do together. Solidarity! And my mom is SO PROUD I love you mom.”

Burnett voted Tuesday to end the Montana State Library membership in ALA, which provides professional development and other resources.

“Marxism stands in direct opposition to the principles of the constitution of the United States. It’s fair to discuss and learn about Marxism, but not to affiliate with Marxist-led organizations,” said Burnett.

Conservative groups like the Montana Family Foundation and Moms for Liberty spoke in favor of the separation.

Jessie Browning is a member of the Yellowstone County chapter of Moms for Liberty and on Tuesday characterized Drabinski’s LGBTQ+ advocacy.

“Drabinski has YouTube videos that are teaching other librarians how to inject hard-left politics and sexuality into their publicly funded work. And on her Twitter feed, she openly supports exposing kids to sexual topics,” said Browning.

Other public commenters at the meeting supported maintaining the state library’s membership, like Bozeman Public Library Director and active ALA member Susan Gregory, who said the ALA president is a figurehead.

“Frankly, she doesn't really run the organization. The executive director does and the more than 100 A. L. A. Councilors from states all around the United States - all 50 states - have fierce discussions, healthy discussions and we make those decisions,” said Gregory.

The Montana State Library Commission voted 5 to 1 at its meeting to immediately disenroll as a member of ALA.

On July 13, the ALA issued a statement in response to the decision.

In it, the ALA highlights its contributions in fundraising and support services and says its operational decisions are made collaboratively with input from a wide range of representatives, not just the ALA president.

