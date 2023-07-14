Billings police switch away from Twitter as the platform introduces fees

Law enforcement in Billings is switching away from Twitter as the platform transitions to a fee-based model.

Twitter announced earlier this month that only paying accounts will be able to use a management dashboard called TweetDeck starting in August.

Billings Police Department Administrative Lieutenant Matt Lennick said the BPD is backing away from Twitter now that it’s introduced the fees.

“It just didn’t seem like it was financially responsible to pay for a social media platform that we only have about 7,000 followers on,” said Lennick.

BPD tweets about public safety issues, road closures and other need-to-know information.