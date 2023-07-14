© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Billings police switch away from Twitter as the platform introduces fees

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published July 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM MDT
Billings Police Department Twitter page
Kayla Desroches
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
Billings Police Department Twitter page

Law enforcement in Billings is switching away from Twitter as the platform transitions to a fee-based model.

Twitter announced earlier this month that only paying accounts will be able to use a management dashboard called TweetDeck starting in August.

Billings Police Department Administrative Lieutenant Matt Lennick said the BPD is backing away from Twitter now that it’s introduced the fees.

“It just didn’t seem like it was financially responsible to pay for a social media platform that we only have about 7,000 followers on,” said Lennick.

BPD tweets about public safety issues, road closures and other need-to-know information.

Lennick says alerts will now be available on Facebook, Instagram and also, for big announcements, on the City of Billings website and social media.

Tags
Regional News YPR NewsBillings Police Departmentsocial mediaMatt LennickTwitterPublic Safety
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches