Date extended for veterans benefits

The date for veterans to apply for PACT Act benefits has been extended.

Thursday, Aug. 10, Veterans Affairs officials announced that veterans and survivors who apply for PACT Act benefits by Monday, August 14, will be eligible to have their benefits backdated to August 10th of 2022 – the day that President Biden signed the PACT Act into law.

The VA public affairs officer said they made this decision after people experienced technical difficulties in recent days trying to submit their claim online.

She says every veteran or survivor who has received an error message while applying can consider their intent to file complete.

The original deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits was August 9th of this year.

The PACT Act expands health cover for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange and other toxic substances.

Veterans and their survivors are encouraged to immediately file their PACT Act claims — or submit an intent to file at VA.gov/PACT by midnight, August 14th.