© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Repair is ongoing at a damaged mine reclamation site in south central Montana

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published September 18, 2023 at 1:50 PM MDT
A snapshot overlooking the city of Red Lodge, MT
Kayla Desroches
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
A snapshot overlooking the city of Red Lodge, MT

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality this month kicked off the second stage of work at the former East Bench coal mine along Rock Creek in Red Lodge.

According to DEQ, the East Bench mine operated from 1887 to 1932, and regulators did reclamation there in 1993. The area was damaged in historic summer flooding last year.

“What we’re doing right now is really a big restoration job,” said John Babcock with DEQ’s abandoned mine program.

Construction this fall includes stabilizing the stream bank, restoring protective structures and preventing future erosion.

DEQ is holding a public meeting on work updates Thursday night in Red Lodge City Hall.

Tags
Regional News YPR NewsRed LodgeMontana DEQ2022 Montana FloodsEast Bench Mine
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches
Related Content