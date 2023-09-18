Repair is ongoing at a damaged mine reclamation site in south central Montana

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality this month kicked off the second stage of work at the former East Bench coal mine along Rock Creek in Red Lodge.

According to DEQ, the East Bench mine operated from 1887 to 1932, and regulators did reclamation there in 1993. The area was damaged in historic summer flooding last year.

“What we’re doing right now is really a big restoration job,” said John Babcock with DEQ’s abandoned mine program.

Construction this fall includes stabilizing the stream bank, restoring protective structures and preventing future erosion.