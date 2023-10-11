Joe Sample’s Western Art Exhibition Opens at YAM

A personal collection of western art is now on display at the Yellowstone Art Museum in Billings. It is the first exhibition of a 2-part celebration of art gifted to the museum by Joe and Miriam Sample.

Joe Sample’s personal collection of western art includes works by Frederic Remington, Charlie Russell, Frank Tenney Johnson—even contemporary Kevin Red Star–is on display along with selected works by Joseph Henry Sharp. Some of Sample’s paintings have been exhibited by the Smithsonian and in collections by the Presidents of The United States. YAM Curatorial Assistant Kimberly Gaitonde said they are now here together.

“There are very important works in this collection,” she said. “So have they been seen in recent years? No. They were hanging in his house but now we’re getting to see them all together and that’s really exciting.”

Next month the Miriam Sample contemporary art exhibit will open. Museum Advancement director Precious McKenzie says viewers will get a chance to see a bit of the personalities of the couple and how Miriam’s tastes were different than her husband’s.

“So I really look forward to seeing the 2 exhibits together and see how they speak to one another, “ said McKenzie.

Miriam and Joe Sample’s art will be on display for several months.

A reception for Joe Sample’s exhibit is Thursday night, October 12, at YAM.

The Samples were entrepreneurs and philanthropists supporting many organizations throughout Montana including Yellowstone Public Radio.