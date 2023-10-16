© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
Montana Girls STEM Program Awarded MIT Solve Grant

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published October 16, 2023 at 1:52 PM MDT
Kay Erickson
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
Poster for Code Girls Summer Camp

Code Girls United, a free, after school coding and technology program for young girls, has been awarded a major science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM grant, one of seven programs selected from over 200 applicants.

The highly competitive $100,000 grant from MIT Solve Gender Equity in STEM Challenge from MIT Solve and Tiger Global Impact Ventures will allow Code Girls United to grow, says founder and executive director Marianne Smith.

“ We are pretty much covering the state of Montana with our free programming. But we would like to pursue more rural areas than we already have. We’d like to get into reservation schools. They’re looking at us to potentially expand into other state—other rural states just like Montana,” Smith said.

The grant also establishes a partnership with professional organizations for development and support.

“It’s just an incredible experience because we are getting national exposure but also getting opportunity to work with people that are wonderful in their field and willing to do pro-bono work,” added Smith.

Code Girls United was founded in 2016. It provides free programs for 4th to 8th grade girls and tribal high school girls across Montana.

Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
