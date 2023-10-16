Montana Girls STEM Program Awarded MIT Solve Grant

Code Girls United, a free, after school coding and technology program for young girls, has been awarded a major science, technology, engineering and mathematics, or STEM grant, one of seven programs selected from over 200 applicants.

The highly competitive $100,000 grant from MIT Solve Gender Equity in STEM Challenge from MIT Solve and Tiger Global Impact Ventures will allow Code Girls United to grow, says founder and executive director Marianne Smith.

“ We are pretty much covering the state of Montana with our free programming. But we would like to pursue more rural areas than we already have. We’d like to get into reservation schools. They’re looking at us to potentially expand into other state—other rural states just like Montana,” Smith said.

The grant also establishes a partnership with professional organizations for development and support.

“It’s just an incredible experience because we are getting national exposure but also getting opportunity to work with people that are wonderful in their field and willing to do pro-bono work,” added Smith.

Code Girls United was founded in 2016. It provides free programs for 4th to 8th grade girls and tribal high school girls across Montana.