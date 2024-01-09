Listening sessions on mental health

State officials want to hear suggestions on how to improve the mental health and substance abuse care systems.

Yellowstone Public Radio’s Orlinda Worthington reports on the next opportunity for people to learn what’s being done and give their input for the next steps.

House Bill 872 was passed into law in 2023.

It provided an investment of 300 million dollars and required the formation of a commission to review and identify gaps in behavioral health care statewide and present solutions.

Michael Yakawich is a representative of House District 51 and one of nine members of the Behavioral Health for Future Generations Commission.

He says they’ve heard a variety of concerns from their listening sessions around the state, including the need for immediate, acute care for those in crisis, a burnout in the current workforce and lack of people choosing to enter fields like psychology and psychiatry.

“It’s a perfect storm that's happening. Unfortunately, not only happening in urban Montana, but also rural Montana. What are we hearing are, for example, what do we do with our children who have acute needs out in the frontier area. Where do we send them? The usual process for many people is to the local hospital and then to the local jail,” Yakawich said.

Four initiatives have come from the commission already, one addresses the latter concern. It frees up money to hire more staff to evaluate people locally rather than waiting in the state mental hospital or jail.

Other commission initiatives on their way to the governor’s desk for approval include money for more acute care beds, funds to help closed centers ready to reopen and to expand crisis education in rural Montana.

Comments will also be taken January 10, at the Billing Public Library from 1 - 3 p.m.

The behavioral health commission meets January 11th and 12th at the Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch.

Each meeting includes a panel of experts and leaders in the field of behavioral health, plus an opportunity for residents to speak on what is and is not working when it comes to mental health and disabilities care in the state.

More information can be found on the Montana Department of Health and Human Services website.