A commission tasked with improving mental health services in Montana hears from parents and providers in the state's biggest city

A commission lawmakers created to help allocate funding for mental health services across Montana meets this week, starting with a listening session in Billings.

Around 70 people showed up at the Billings Public Library to speak with members of the The Behavioral Health System for Future Generations Commission on Wednesday.

Person after person flagged issues they’ve encountered as patients or providers, including limited programs and resources, regulatory barriers and affordability.

Amanda Stonerock, who works within the social service and nonprofit industry, spoke about her personal experiences trying to find and afford counseling for her children. She told commissioners families like hers who don’t qualify for public assistance programs or other resources are scrambling.

“We are leaving a group of individuals who are not typically assumed to be needing mental health services out of the fray with limited access to services,” said Stonerock.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranked Montana second in the country for suicide rates in 2021 and, according to the state, Montana has been in the top 5 highest rates for decades.

The Behavioral Health System for Future Generations Commission is making recommendations for allocating $300 million dollars in state revenue to bolster services for mental health, substance use and developmental disabilities statewide.

The governor last month announced the first allocation of up to $17.5 million dollars will go towards addressing a backlog of evaluations at the Montana State Hospital and increasing patient capacity at community residential facilities. The commission meets Thursday and Friday in Billings and remotely for its fifth meeting. The focus will be the children’s mental health system.

