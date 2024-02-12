Five Montana buildings recommended for national historic preservation

History buffs rejoice! Five new sites across Montana are in line for designation from the National Register of Historic Properties.

On the list are sites from across the state that have varied pasts in Montana. This ranges from the colorful, sometimes notorious, three-story Baatz Block, a 110-year-old former tavern/cabaret up in Great Falls to the five-mile stretch of scenic highway near Pipestone Pass, which used to be part of the Yellowstone Trail.

Rounding out the list is The Northern Montana College Girls Residence Hall in Havre, a Queen Anne-style duplex from the original Butte-Anaconda historic district, and the Crystal Ice & Fuel Company building in Billings.

The recommendations for national designation come from the governor-appointed Historic Preservation Review Board.