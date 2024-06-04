Montana's largest voting group is over the age of 50

2024 is a big election year, but what issues will bring voters to the polls ? For younger voters, like Millenials and Gen Z, polls find issues like housing and student loan debt relief rank top-of-mind. For Montana’s largest voting base, priorities are different.

Yellowstone Public Radio’s Orlinda Worthington reports on the power of older voters.

The outcome of Montana’s upcoming elections will largely be decided by those over the age of 50. That age group makes up almost half of registered voters in the state.

“Voters 65 and older make up 38 percent and the 50 -64 make up about 27 percent.”

Mike Batista is the Director of Government Affairs for the American Association of Retired Persons - commonly known as AARP. He says some of the most important issues to Americans - determined by a survey - are of particular concern to more mature residents.

“The biggest one seems to be protecting social security and Medicare. You know, social security is supposed to not be able to fund the program entirely in about 10 years. So that’s an important issue to older Montanans,” Batista said.

Montana is one of only nine states that tax social security benefits. Batista says in choosing local candidates to support, AARP is looking for policy change around that issue.

“The state taxation of social security benefits represents sort of a double taxation. It really is a policy issue that needs to be addressed in the state legislature here in Montana,” Batista said.

Batista says another big issue facing seniors, that could have political ramifications, centers around caregivers. There are 114-thousand unpaid family caregivers in Montana. Many have to leave the workforce to provide full time care. Batista says legislation is needed to attract credit for those people that provide caregiving services.

“Older voters need to get in front of candidates. So they pay attention on a national level and on a state level,” Batista said.

To date, there are 753 thousand registered voters in Montana. Almost half - 300-thousand, are over the age of 50.

In Billings, I’m Orlinda Worthington.