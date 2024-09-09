Cities release cost of Trump rally

Montana first responders assisted with community safety during former President Donald Trump’s campaign visit to Bozeman in August. And, as YPR’s Orlinda Worthington reports, it came with a substantial cost.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office paid $23,170.22 in extra pay and the City of Bozeman 20 $20,034.50 for Trump’s August 9 rally.

Montana State University’s Police Department spent $12,783.30, part of which was for food and water for all first responders supporting the event, according to the university.

The Belgrade Police Department paid an extra $6,569.36 in security personnel.

In total that’s almost $60,000 in costs to Montana law enforcement, and all those entities footed the bill.

“It’s just kind of a part of what we do to ensure a safe event.”

Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp says they have a percentage of the budget allocated to provide security for a number of events. And, while the public tends to hear only about cities supporting big functions like concerts, a fair - or campaigning politicians - they provide security for a wide range of significant situations that the public is unaware of that are also not reimbursed.

“We've had other people in the government who have come for either a personal or a professional visit, and we've assisted in a variety of ways, whether that's knowledge that a couple of governors are going to be in town for the weekend or someone else from the federal government. There have been plenty of times where something like that has occurred,” Veltkamp said.

When a candidate for office makes a visit, the campaigns do not request law enforcement services and therefore are not financially responsible. It is the Secret Service that asks for assistance from local law enforcement through mutual aid.

In 2018, Missoula county made an unsuccessful request to the Trump for President campaign asking for a $13,000 reimbursement for expenses, saying political visits are becoming more common and local taxpayers should not foot the bill.

In Billings, I’m Orlinda Worthington.

A spokesman for MSU told YPR The Donald Trump for President 2024 completed payment of its bill with the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on August 21st.

The total billed to the campaign was $162,622.71, which includes $3,250 per day in facility rent as well as services such as stage setup, tables and chairs, parking, use of the video display in the arena, and services provided by outside vendors such as secure fencing and boom lifts.