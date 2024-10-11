Mail-in ballots sent out across Montana

The Gallatin County elections office usually opens at 8 a.m., but Friday morning before the doors have opened to the public there is a flurry of activity.

Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semerad is alongside elections staff wheeling carts of neatly stacked elections ballots from their office on the second floor, to a box truck parked outside the loading dock.

“It is exciting, it's a lot of work went into these these mail trays and and what they're hauling in and out of here so it's a it's a big deal for us yeah I mean literally months of preparation to get to this point,” Semerad said.

The box truck taking them to the post office is nearly full with over 60,000 ballots being sent out in Gallatin County.

“You know some people might receive theirs in the mailbox tomorrow on Saturday but we have a holiday on Monday so no delivery and so hopefully Tuesday most people will see their ballots it could be later in the week depending on where you are,” Semerad said.

Semerad said if you are expecting a ballot and don’t receive it, you can check voter registration status online . Where you can also check your ballot status after it is returned.

Semerad encourages voters to return their ballots as early as possible, as election offices are expecting longer lines closer to election day.

