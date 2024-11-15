Bozeman renters found tenants union, demand fixes to apartment problems

On a Friday in November, Ozaa EchoMaker points out persistent mold around her shower.

“Mine is one of the better ones mold wise, and it’s still, what we deal with every single day,“ EchoMaker said.

Also in her apartment—leaking faucets, ineffective ventilation, and no carbon monoxide detector. EchoMaker lives in one of the 50 apartments in Bridger Heights, a multifamily housing complex designed for federally assisted housing.

EchoMaker is also a leader in the recently formed Bridger Heights Tenants Union within the building.

On Friday Nov. 1, about 40 people gathered on the lawn outside the building to share their demands, which include a damages payout of $5,000 or 50% of the total rent each tenant has paid to 11 Capital.

“If I continue to let corporate landlords get away with profiting off of me and my daughter I’m scared that my daughter will be stuck in a cycle of poverty with me. So, I’m fighting back with my neighbors to hold 11 Capital accountable,” EchoMaker said.

The building is currently owned by 11 Capital, a real estate investment company based in Kirkland, Washington that owns properties in Bozeman, Belgrade and Billings. 11 Capital did not return a request for comment by Tuesday afternoon.

The union is part of the larger Bozeman Tenants United, a group that works across the city and is connected with the Tenant Union Federation working nationally. The group was joined in support by Deputy Mayor Joey Morisson and City Commissioner Emma Bode.

Bridger Heights Tenant Union says they may join other unions across the country on a rent strike if their demands are not addressed.

“Our money, 'our money', for our homes, 'for our homes' for our people, 'for our people',“ the group chanted in a call and response.

