Recount results: Local government study commission unchanged

Gallatin County’s election results are reaffirmed after just over nine hours of hand counting.

After the recount, EJ Porth’s final vote total stood at 15,029, while Rene Flynn received 14,980 votes—a 49-vote difference. This outcome confirmed Porth’s election to the commission.

Inside the Gallatin County Fairgrounds more than 100 temporary elections employees are seated at folding tables with boxes of ballots, hand counting all 71,027 ballots from the Nov. 5 election.

Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder Eric Semard is wearing a reflective yellow vest moving around the room answering questions and double checking numbers.

“I hope we get the count done today. That’s why I have so many people here, so we can get through it all. It’s a lot,” Semerad said.

Gallatin County’s nonpartisan local government study commission race had 22 candidates for seven spots. Only votes for two candidates, EJ Porth and Rene Flynn, are being recounted.

In the initial results, Flynn lost the seventh place seat to Porth by 77 votes, which was within the margin for a recount, which Flynn requested.

The counting is done in phases and employees keep records on tally sheets, which are certified by the recount board, made up of Gallatin County’s three county commissioners.

The cost of the recount will be paid for by Gallatin County and is estimated to be $17,000. The total cost could be higher depending on how long the count takes.

Semerad says this is the most voted ballots Gallatin County has ever had and it coincides with the most expensive election in the county.

Semerad says he doesn’t ever remember another county wide recount.

