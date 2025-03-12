Whooping cough spreads in Wyoming

Wyoming health officials are concerned over the active and current spread of pertussis or whooping cough in the state this year.

A recent Wyoming Health Department news release reported there have been 30 confirmed pertussis cases in the state so far in 2025. Clay Van Houten, WHD’s infectious disease epidemiology unit manager, said two thirds of those cases have been in Sheridan County as well as eight other counties.

Officials believe actual cases are likely higher as many illnesses are not recognized as pertussis and others may not be reported. Pertussis typically begins with cold-like symptoms and perhaps a mild cough. The illness is often not suspected or diagnosed until a persistent cough with spasms set in. Infants or children can cough violently and rapidly with a loud “whooping” sound.

Van Houten reported there were only 19 reported pertussis cases in Wyoming last year and zero in 2023. He said the sharp increase in cases started late last year and continues into these early months of 2025.