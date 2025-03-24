Billings church advocates for random acts of kindness during lent

Many in Montana and around the world are observing Lent, the time between Ash Wednesday and Easter when many Christians and other observers give something up like chocolate or coffee. There is a church in Billings that is urging Lenten observers to give up insensitivity and non-caring.

“Could we resist apathy?” asked Rev. Lisa Harmon, senior pastor, Billings First Congregational Church. “Could we resist non-caring? And could that compel us or draw us into doing things within our community instead of just giving something up.”

Harmon says this Lenten season she’s urging people to resist inaction and take up a campaign of 40 Random Acts of Kindness for the 40 days of Lent and make a difference in the community.

Cards have been created and made available to parishioners and the community through the church’s Facebook page (billingsucc).

“Gosh. If 40 people did one random act of kindness for 40 days , there would be 1600 random acts of kindness in our community,” Harmon said.

She added that participants are reporting back on their random acts.

“One person bought groceries for a neighbor who needed help. Another person went ahead and made a visit to an assistant living. Other people just checking in on each other. One other congregant wrote a card,” said Harmon.

And she said anyone can take part and print a card from Billings First Church’s Facebook page.

“The goal I think during Lent we become different people.”

