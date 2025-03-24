Harris named as new UM head coach

Nate Harris as an interim coach last week guided the Lady Griz to the Big Sky Conference Championship game where Montana was one basket away from the NCAA tournament.

His leadership has been rewarded Tuesday by being named as head coach for the Montana women’s basketball program.

Harris was named interim head coach in mid-January following the departure of Brian Holsinger and guided the team through the remainder of the regular season.

Last week at the conference tournament in Boise, he lead the 6th seed Lady Griz to victories over number 3 Idaho and number 2 Northern Arizona in the semi finals, losing to the number 1 Lady Bobcats 58-57 on a last second basket.

Athletic Director Kent Haslam announced Harris has agreed to a three year contract pending approval by the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.