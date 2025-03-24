© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Harris named as new UM head coach

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published March 24, 2025 at 1:29 PM MDT
Lady Griz at 2025 Big Sky Women's Basketball Championship game March 12, 2025.
Ryan Brennecke/ University of Mo/Ryan Brennecke/ University of Mo
/
UM Athletics
Lady Griz at 2025 Big Sky Women's Basketball Championship game March 12, 2025.

The University of Montana has promoted Nate Harris

Nate Harris as an interim coach last week guided the Lady Griz to the Big Sky Conference Championship game where Montana was one basket away from the NCAA tournament.

His leadership has been rewarded Tuesday by being named as head coach for the Montana women’s basketball program.

Harris was named interim head coach in mid-January following the departure of Brian Holsinger and guided the team through the remainder of the regular season.

Last week at the conference tournament in Boise, he lead the 6th seed Lady Griz to victories over number 3 Idaho and number 2 Northern Arizona in the semi finals, losing to the number 1 Lady Bobcats 58-57 on a last second basket.

Athletic Director Kent Haslam announced Harris has agreed to a three year contract pending approval by the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.
Tags
Regional News YPR News
Kay Erickson
Kay Erickson has been working in broadcasting in Billings for more than 20 years. She spent well over a decade as news assignment editor at KTVQ-TV before joining the staff at YPR. She is a graduate of Northern Illinois University, with a degree in broadcast journalism. Shortly after graduation she worked in Great Falls where she was one of the first female sports anchor and reporter in Montana.
See stories by Kay Erickson