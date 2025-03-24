Two new high school sports offered in Billings

A new chapter in Billings high school sports began March 20th with a baseball game.

The Montana High School Association added baseball its roster of sports in 2022 but its was just over a year ago that the Billings school trustees gave the go ahead to the three high schools to put teams on the field in 2025.

Billings entry into the sport kicked off when West High’s varsity and junior varsity teams hosted Skyview for 7 inning games.

There are only 8 AA teams among the 5 that are playing this season. Billings Athletic and Activities Director Mark Sulser said that could change next year.

“We’re not quite ready to break off. Great Falls is taking a hard look at baseball That would be two more varsity and jv teams, as is Bozeman. When they come on board I think we will be allowed to have our own AA state tournament. But for now it’s an all class tournament and that will be held in Hamilton at the end of May,” Sulser said.

Senior, West and Skyview will play 14 conference games as part of the east conference that includes Billings Central, Sidney/Fairview, Laurel, Huntley Project and Columbus/Red Lodge/Park City.

Title IX says because the district added a boys’ sport they needed to add one for the girls. And they did that in March when the school board approved girls flag football to start this fall.

Flag football is growing in popularity among Montana girls and across the country thanks to team sponsorships by the Arthur M. Blank Foundation. Blank owns the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

Sulser said Billings had been pursued.

“They’ve been working on us—the Falcons and honestly MHSA--has been bringing us to the table for the last four years,” said Sulser.

Billings girls will join what MHSA has designated an emerging sport, which has grown from 3 teams in 2022 to 17 teams last year.

“Really we’re just playing poker with house money. We are putting out a program that is super exciting for girls that is little to no cost for the district,” Sulser added.

Thirty teams are expected to take the field in late August with the first Billings games coming after Labor Day, and the championship tournament in early October.

The International Olympic Committee has announced that flag football for men and women will be a part of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

