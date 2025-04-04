Big Sky mans dies in skiing accident

The Gallatin County Coroner’s Office identified the skier as 63-year-old Jon Lamb.

According to the Coroner's office on Wednesday afternoon ski patrol found an unresponsive skier at the bottom of a rock field 200 feet below the ridge on Lone Mountain. Ski patrol performed life-saving measures, and transported the skier to the First Aid Room where he was pronounced dead.

Messages left on his obituary page say Lamb had lived in Big Sky for many years and was an experienced skier. According to his Facebook profile, he was most recently employed as a mountain adventure guide at Montage, a luxury hotel in the area.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

