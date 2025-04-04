© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Big Sky mans dies in skiing accident

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Ruth Eddy
Published April 4, 2025 at 3:59 PM MDT
A local Big Sky skier died after an incident at Dakota Bowl, an out of bounds area, accessible by Big Sky Resort’s Lone Mountain tram.

The Gallatin County Coroner’s Office identified the skier as 63-year-old Jon Lamb.

According to the Coroner's office on Wednesday afternoon ski patrol found an unresponsive skier at the bottom of a rock field 200 feet below the ridge on Lone Mountain. Ski patrol performed life-saving measures, and transported the skier to the First Aid Room where he was pronounced dead.

Messages left on his obituary page say Lamb had lived in Big Sky for many years and was an experienced skier. According to his Facebook profile, he was most recently employed as a mountain adventure guide at Montage, a luxury hotel in the area.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy.
Ruth Eddy
Ruth is YPR’s Bozeman Reporter working with the news team to report on the Gallatin Valley and surrounding areas. Ruth can be contacted at ruth@ypradio.org.
