Chief Mountain Port set to open

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kay Erickson
Published May 8, 2025 at 2:26 PM MDT
Chief Mountain Port of Entry
Canada Border Services Agency
/
CBSA
Chief Mountain Port of Entry

The Chief Mountain port of entry only operates during the summer months due to harsh winters and its high elevation.

Border officials in the U.S. and Canada announce the season opening of port of entry between two parks linking Montana to Alberta, Canada.

News releases Wednesday from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announce the Port of Chief Mountain connecting Glacier National Park in Montana and the Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park in Alberta will open at 9am on May 15th.

CPB advises travelers to have required proof of citizenship documents ready upon arrival at the primary inspection booth. Those can be a valid passport, a passport card, enhanced driver’s license, a trusted traveler card, lawful permanent resident card or current Native American and Canadian citizen tribal documents.

CBSA reports they welcomed over 65,000 travelers at Chief Mountain Port in 2024.

The Chief Mountain Port will be open for seasonal operation from May 15, 2025 through September 30, 2025.
