Man gored by bison in Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park reports the first incident of a person being injured by a bison in 2025.

A man from Cape Coral, Florida, was gored by a bison after getting too close to the animal on May 4th in the Lake Village area, according to a news release from the park.

The release reports the tourist sustained minor injuries and was treated by emergency medical personnel. The incident is under investigation.

Park officials report there were two reported incidents of a person injured by a bison in 2024 and one in 2023.

Visitors are reminded that wildlife in Yellowstone are wild and can be dangerous and they should stay more than 25 yards from large animals including bison, elk and moose, and at least 100 yards from bears and wolves.