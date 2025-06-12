Montana chefs in the running for James Beard awards

Three Montana chefs, a chef from Colorado and one chef from Idaho are competing for the title best chef in the 5 state Mountain region.

The Montanans are Joshua Adams at Campione in Livingston, Brandon Cunningham at the Social Haus in Greenough , and David Wells at the Tasting Room at Chico Hot Springs Resort and Day Spa at Pray.

The Union in Helena is competing with new restaurants in 9 other states and Washington D.C. for the title best new restaurant.

Restaurants apply for the awards. Judges who mostly remain anonymous try the cuisine at each before voting.

They are judged on the food as well as for behavioral “code of ethics,” including how employees are treated.

This is the 35th anniversary of the James Beard Awards, long considered one of the most prestigious honors a chef, bar or restaurant can achieve-- from fine dining to casual establishments.