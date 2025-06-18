© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
A free book program for young readers marks 30 years in business

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published June 18, 2025 at 5:26 PM MDT
A cardboard cutout of Dolly Parton in front of the children's section of the Billings Public Library advertises a Saturday event celebrating the 30th year of the Imagination Library
Kayla Desroches
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
A cardboard cutout of Dolly Parton in front of the children's section of the Billings Public Library advertises a Saturday event celebrating the 30th year of the Imagination Library

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library launched in 1995 and now includes thousands of young readers in Montana.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is observing three decades of distributing books to readers five years old and younger.

Elizabeth Clinton with affiliate social services organization United Way of Yellowstone County says families who sign up receive a free book delivered to their doors monthly.

The model is aimed at making access to reading convenient and affordable.

“All of the books are actually selected by the Dollywood Foundation and a team of very qualified individuals that look at developmentally friendly books for each age group,” said Clinton. “And so, all of the shipping, book ordering and stuff like that is done through the Dollywood Foundation. The books are shipped directly from a warehouse in Tennessee all over the country.”

The program launched in Tennessee in 1995.

According to the Imagination Library, 14 percent of American kids are now registered, including over 27,000 children in Montana. That’s roughly 14,000 more children than were enrolled locally in 2023, when First Lady of Montana Susan Gianforte spearheaded the program’s statewide expansion.
